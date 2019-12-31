Crash on Elsipogtog First Nation claims man’s life

A 58-year-old man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Elsipogtog First Nation on Monday, according to police.
Elsipogtog RCMP say the crash on Main Street was reported just before 4 p.m.
Police say a SUV had left the road and struck a power pole.
The victim was seated in the back of the vehicle and died from his injuries, police said. A 58-year-old woman and 73-year-old man were treated for their injuries in hospital.
Police noted that roads were icy at the time of the crash, but the exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.
