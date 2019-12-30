OHL Roundup: Monday, December 30, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

SAGINAW, Mich. – Ethan Cardwell scored twice in the third period — including the go-ahead goal at 17:53 — as the Saginaw Spirit extended their win streak with a 3-1 victory against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Monday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cardwell broke a 1-1 tie, then added his second into am empty net with 1:13 to go in regulation to help Saginaw pick up its sixth win in a row.

Cole Perfetti scored his 20th goal of the season for the Spirit (21-10-4), who got 24 saves from Marshall Frappier.

Robert Calisti found the back of the net for the Greyhounds (18-17-2), who entered on a three-game win streak and 8-1-1 in their last 10 contests.

Bailey Brkin kicked out 37-of-39 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.

View link »