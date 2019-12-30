Man charged months after violent robbery at Toronto gas station caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is facing several charges after a gas station attendant was beaten and robbed earlier this year.

It was on June 13 just after 4 a.m. when police said emergency crews were called to a gas station near Sherbourne Street and Front Street East.

Police said a man wearing a baseball hat and a hoodie pulled around his face went into the gas station, pulled out a knife and jumped over the counter.

Officers said the suspect demanded the attendant open the cash register and to lay on the ground while pointing the knife at the victim.

After the money was taken from the register, police said the accused stomped on the victim’s head several times, causing him to go unconscious.

“[The victim] is just a hard-working individual who was working the night shift, trying to put himself through school,” Hold-Up Squad Insp. Lauren Pogue told reporters in June.

“The level of violence seen in this robbery is particularly disturbing.”

Investigators released the identity of the suspect they were looking for on Tuesday.

In an update shared Monday afternoon, police announced that Toronto resident Ryan Foster was arrested the day before.

He was charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of disguise with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

Foster made his first appearance in a Toronto court after being arrested on Sunday.