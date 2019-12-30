Correctional service staff seize 1,100 grams of hashish at Atlantic Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Staff members confiscated 1,100 grams of hashish and one ounce of ecstasy at a maximum-security federal institution in New Brunswick on Dec. 17.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), the total estimated institutional value of the seizure at Atlantic Institution is $120,000.

“This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional staff and intelligence information,” CSC said in a press release.

“The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.”

CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC said it’s heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions to ensure a safe and secure environment.

