Crime

Correctional service staff seize 1,100 grams of hashish at Atlantic Institution

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 2:30 pm
Exterior of the maximum security prison near Renous, N.B.
Exterior of the maximum security prison near Renous, N.B. File: Global News

Staff members confiscated 1,100 grams of hashish and one ounce of ecstasy at a maximum-security federal institution in New Brunswick on Dec. 17.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), the total estimated institutional value of the seizure at Atlantic Institution is $120,000.

READ MORE: Multiple homes searched in New Brunswick as part of ongoing drug investigation

“This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional staff and intelligence information,” CSC said in a press release.

“The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.”

READ MORE: Divers recover body of missing snowmobiler from Newfoundland pond

CSC said it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC said it’s heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions to ensure a safe and secure environment.

Story continues below advertisement
