Meteor streaking across Saskatoon caught on video

Some security cameras caught an extraterrestrial — though inanimate — visitor to Saskatoon on Saturday night.

A meteor entering the atmosphere above the city just after 11:30 p.m. was caught on film by some doorbell cameras.

An expert told Global News that the technical term for the bright meteor is a “fireball.”

Tim Yaworksi also said the blue glow was caused by the content of the meteor.

“It’s usually not something you’ll be able to notice with so much with the naked eye but with cameras, you’ll usually see it. And it depends on what’s making up that rock,” said Yaworksi, who is a member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

“Whatever minerals are in that rock when they’re burning up will burn at different colours and different temperatures.”

If you missed the meteor on Saturday night, you’ll have another chance to see more in just a few days.

The Quadrantids meteor shower will be visible in the area after midnight on Jan. 4.

—Nathaniel Dove contributed to this story