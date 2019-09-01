Science
September 1, 2019 12:28 pm

Videos capture bright object streaking across Alberta skyline

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Residents in Edmonton and surrounding communities captured what they believe was a meteorite streaking across the night sky on Saturday.

The night sky was briefly lit around Edmonton Saturday evening by what some observers believe was a streaking meteorite.

What appeared to be a bright orange ball flew across the sky shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Some residents reported hearing a loud ‘bang’, while others posted video of the bright object on social media.

Global News can not confirm if the object was a meteorite at this time.

It is not the first time a reported meteorite has been reported in the area. After one such incident early last year, Frank Florian, from the Telus World of Science Edmonton, said meteorites provide important information for science.

“Meteorites are valuable for researchers, astronomers, geologists because they are kind of a look back at the early history of our solar system,” Florian explained.

“When we take a look at these rocks from space, they kind of give us a clue about what the solar system was made out of… four and a half billion years ago.”

