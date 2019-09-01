Videos capture bright object streaking across Alberta skyline

The night sky was briefly lit around Edmonton Saturday evening by what some observers believe was a streaking meteorite.

What appeared to be a bright orange ball flew across the sky shortly before 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Scientists hunting for meteorites after fireball reported in northern Alberta

Some residents reported hearing a loud ‘bang’, while others posted video of the bright object on social media.

My Ring security camera just managed to capture bits of the meteor the shot across the sky over here in #yeg!!! #yegmeteorsighting #yegwx WOW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LMy9WGC51T — EeWei (@kabluey) September 1, 2019

READ MORE: Dash-cam video shot in Edmonton area captures strange bright light falling from sky

Global News can not confirm if the object was a meteorite at this time.

It is not the first time a reported meteorite has been reported in the area. After one such incident early last year, Frank Florian, from the Telus World of Science Edmonton, said meteorites provide important information for science.

“Meteorites are valuable for researchers, astronomers, geologists because they are kind of a look back at the early history of our solar system,” Florian explained.

“When we take a look at these rocks from space, they kind of give us a clue about what the solar system was made out of… four and a half billion years ago.”

More to come.