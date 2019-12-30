London woman ringing in 2020 $1M richer after winning LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw

A London woman is ending 2019 with an extra $1 million in her pocket.
Catherine Biggs won one of five $1-million guaranteed prizes in the Dec. 21 LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw.
“When I first scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery app, I thought I won $100,000,” said Biggs. “It was unreal!”
Biggs bought her ticket at Petro Canada on Highbury Avenue in St. Thomas.
With her newly acquired cash, the 64-year-old investigator and mother of three said she plans to buy a home.
Since 1982, LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won more than $12.9 billion in prizes, according to officials.
