Ilderton man wins $9.1M Lotto 6-49 jackpot

An Ilderton, Ont., man is celebrating a huge lottery win this week.
Zbigniew Zurawski won the $9,136,367.30 jackpot prize in the July 20 Lotto 6-49 draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced Wednesday.
The agency said Zurawski purchased the winning ticket in London at the Mobil on Oxford Street and matched all six numbers to win the jackpot.
Since its launch in June 1982, Ontario Lotto 6-49 players have won over $12.7 billion in prizes, including 1,374 jackpot wins and 290 guaranteed $1-million prize draws.
