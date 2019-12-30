Menu

Crime

Underground parking garage fire deemed suspicious: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 30, 2019 10:57 am
A London police forensics van is joined by an ambulance outside the underground parking garage at 750 Kipps Lane.
A London police forensics van is joined by an ambulance outside the underground parking garage at 750 Kipps Lane. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

London police say a Monday morning vehicle fire in an underground parking garage has been deemed suspicious.

Police reported the fire at 750 Kipps Lane, an apartment complex owned by Northview Apartment REIT, shortly after 4 a.m.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger said a call sent to the London Fire Department reported black smoke in the area.

“We sent a single-engine crew to investigate,” Mosburger said. “We had found a fully involved vehicle fire in an underground parking garage that had extended with exposures to [two] other vehicles.”

At 5:32 a.m., the London Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Mosburger added that the main concern for damage relates to the structure of the underground parking garage.

“We’ll be calling in our city structural engineer to determine if there’s any structure damage,” Mosburger said.

“If it is, then we will be looking at a determined fire loss damage well exceeding $100,000.”

In an email to Global News, London police confirmed that they are treating the fire as suspicious.

Officers with the street crime unit are investigating the cause, circumstance and origin of the blaze, but no other details have been released.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceBlazeLondon Fire Departmentunderground parking garage750 Kipps LaneKipps LnVehicle Fire deemed suspicious
