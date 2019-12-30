Underground parking garage fire deemed suspicious: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a Monday morning vehicle fire in an underground parking garage has been deemed suspicious.

Police reported the fire at 750 Kipps Lane, an apartment complex owned by Northview Apartment REIT, shortly after 4 a.m.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger said a call sent to the London Fire Department reported black smoke in the area.

“We sent a single-engine crew to investigate,” Mosburger said. “We had found a fully involved vehicle fire in an underground parking garage that had extended with exposures to [two] other vehicles.”

At 5:32 a.m., the London Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

Mosburger added that the main concern for damage relates to the structure of the underground parking garage.

“We’ll be calling in our city structural engineer to determine if there’s any structure damage,” Mosburger said.

“If it is, then we will be looking at a determined fire loss damage well exceeding $100,000.”

In an email to Global News, London police confirmed that they are treating the fire as suspicious.

Officers with the street crime unit are investigating the cause, circumstance and origin of the blaze, but no other details have been released.

