Crime

London man charged following close call at RIDE check: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 30, 2019 8:41 am
Perth County OPP say an officer had to take evasive action to avoid being struck by a vehicle at a RIDE check on Sunday.
A London man is facing charges after Perth County OPP say an officer was nearly struck at a RIDE check in Cromarty.

Police say the incident took place on Sunday while officers were conducting a RIDE program on Perth Road 180 near Cromarty, a hamlet that sits about a half-hour west of Stratford.

At around 1:30 p.m., police say a vehicle approached the checkpoint at a high rate of speed and failed to slow down, despite an officer reportedly wearing a highly reflective coat and having emergency lights activated on their fully marked cruiser.

1 dead following single-vehicle crash southwest of London

Police say an officer at the checkpoint had to take evasive action in order to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle was later stopped by OPP, and a 54-year-old Londoner was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The London man faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count of stunt driving after allegedly driving too close to a pedestrian.

The 54-year-old also had his driver’s licence seized and received a seven-day driver’s licence suspension. Police say the vehicle involved was impounded as well.

The accused is set to appear in a Stratford court on Jan. 20, 2020.

