1 dead following single-vehicle crash southwest of London

Elgin County OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash southwest of London on Sunday.

Police say they were called to Henry Road between Johnston Line and McLean Line near Wardsville around 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say the victim was the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash.

The crash forced the closure of Henry Road for most of Sunday, but the roadway has since reopened.

The victim has not been identified, but police say an investigation is ongoing.

