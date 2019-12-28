Menu

Investigations

Oxford OPP seek public’s help after 130 pigs reported stolen from farm

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 9:01 am
Updated December 28, 2019 9:03 am
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Global News File

Oxford County OPP is seeking the public’s assistance after more than 100 pigs were reported stolen from a South West Oxford Township address.

Police say they were contacted by a farmer just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

It was determined roughly 130 six-month old pigs were taken from the property between Nov. 9th and Nov. 29th.

READ MORE: Pet store owner claims alleged guinea pig thieves threw one at him

Police say the pigs weigh around 300 pounds each.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate.

