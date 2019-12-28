Oxford OPP seek public’s help after 130 pigs reported stolen from farm

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP is seeking the public’s assistance after more than 100 pigs were reported stolen from a South West Oxford Township address.

Police say they were contacted by a farmer just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

It was determined roughly 130 six-month old pigs were taken from the property between Nov. 9th and Nov. 29th.

Police say the pigs weigh around 300 pounds each.

Members of the Oxford County OPP are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

