Colorado faces Winnipeg, aims to break home slide

Winnipeg Jets (21-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (23-12-4, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Winnipeg looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Avalanche are 13-10-2 in Western Conference games. Colorado leads the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 22.

The Jets are 6-4-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Winnipeg averages only 3.0 per game, the least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads them averaging 0.4.

Colorado defeated Winnipeg 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12. MacKinnon scored two goals for the Avalanche in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 34 assists and has recorded 56 points this season. Mikko Rantanen has totalled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 17 goals and has 40 points. Neal Pionk has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.