OHL Roundup: Sunday, December 29, 2019

OTTAWA – Marco Rossi had his second hat trick of the season to help the 67’s to their 13th straight victory with a 6-1 rout over the Peterbrough Petes on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Rossi’s three-point effort moves him into a tie for the OHL’s scoring lead with 62 points.

Jack Quinn, Noel Hoefenmayer and Jack Quinn scored the other goals for Ottawa (26-6-0), while Joseph Garreffa added four helpers.

Michael Little replied with the lone goal for Peterbrough (24-8-3).

Hunter Jones turned aside 46-of-52 shots in defeat.

Ottawa netminder Cedrick Andree made 25 saves.

The 67’s scored on one of their four power plays, while the Petes went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

BATTALION 6 GENERALS 5 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Liam Arnsby scored 2:51 into overtime to lift North Bay over the Generals.

Brandon Coe had a pair of goals in regulation time for the Battalion (8-26-0), while Kyle Jackson, Brad Chenier and Mason Primeau also scored.

Brett Neumann scored twice for Oshawa (18-11-4). Ty Tullio, Serron Noel and Allan McShane rounded out the attack.

—

KNIGHTS 4 STING 3 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Billy Moskal put away the winner 45 seconds into overtime as London edged the Sting.

Antonio Stranges, Sahil Panwar and Luke Evangelista also scored for the Knights (20-12-2).

Jacob Perreault, Brayden Guy and Ryan McGregor supplied the offence for Sarnia (15-17-3).

—

SPITFIRES 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Kyle McDonald’s goal at the 15:57 mark of the second period was the eventual winner as Windsor downed the Firebirds.

Connor Corcoran, Cole Purboo, Wyatt Johnston and Egor Afanasyev also scored for the Spitfires (20-8-4).

Evgeniy Oksentyuk and Dennis Busby scored for Flint (19-14-0).

—

RANGERS 6 OTTERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Greg Meireles scored twice as the Rangers beat Erie.

Liam Hawel’s goal at the 13:34 mark of the second period was the winner for Kitchener (19-11-4). Francesco Pinelli, Jesse Fishman and Donovan Sebrango also scored.

Elias Cohen and Emmett Sproule responded for the Otters (14-12-8).

—

FRONTENACS 4 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Lucas Peric put away the winner 3:17 into the second period as Kingston doubled the Steelheads.

Nick Wong, Dawson Baker and Jordan Frasca chipped in as well for the Frontenacs (10-20-4).

Duncan Penman and Cole Schwindt scored for Mississauga (13-20-3).

—

COLTS 4 ATTACK 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Luke Bignell racked up the game-winning goal as Barrie slipped past the Attack.

Ryan Suzuki, Matthew Sredl and Jason Willms also scored for the Colts (14-15-3).

Sergey Popov, Kaleb Pearson and Daylon Groulx had the goals for Owen Sound (15-15-5).

—

STORM 4 BULLDOGS 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Cedric Ralph scored with less than eight minutes left to play as the Storm topped Hamilton.

Eric Uba had two goals in the first period and Pavel Gogolev also scored for Guelph (21-8-4).

Avery Hayes, Tag Bertuzzi and Isaac Nurse answered for the Bulldogs (15-18-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2019.

