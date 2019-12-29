Fort McMurray travel company accused of cancelling flights on customers

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple Fort McMurray, Alta., residents are saying they are out thousands of dollars after booking vacations through a local travel agency called International Travel Services.

Some found out last minute that their trips were cancelled.

Tina Clewes said she and her husband booked a trip to Cancun through the company for $5,900. She said she received an email confirming the flights and didn’t think much of it.

It wasn’t until there was some chatter on Facebook that people found out their transactions didn’t go through.

The Clewes said they looked into their trip and found the amount wasn’t paid in full.

“There [were] two transactions made to a different airline for two tickets for two people that are not us that were subsequently used the day after we had purchased our trip,” Tina said.

Shurki Farah said her husband bought a ticket through International Travel Services to go home to Somaliland for a family emergency. His departure was fine but returning home could be sketchy.

“I got calls from friends of mine saying to check on my husband’s return flight to see if there [any] problems,” Farah said.

“I called today, and unfortunately, he does not have a return ticket. It was cancelled. He only had the one way. Tweet This

“What I was told is he didn’t actually book the ticket with payment, he just secured it… Because they didn’t receive the payment, it’s cancelled.”

Farah’s husband is supposed to come home next week. She is searching for flights but the price is a lot higher now. They are currently out $2,500.

On LinkedIn and the Better Business Bureau, a man named Ujeer Ahmed is listed as the owner of International Travel Services. Many people said that is who they dealt with.

Global News reached out to Ahmed through email, phone and Linkedin but he has not returned any messages.

Farah said she used International Travel Services in the past and didn’t have any issues.

“My husband and I have went on several vacations to the Caribbean and we booked through him. We went on trips to Dubai and we even went to Kenya. My entire family booked through him,” Farah said.

“He was a very respected person. No one ever saw this coming or happening.” Tweet This

The Fort McMurray International Airport released a statement saying a vacation package from Fort McMurray to Nevada bought through International Travel Services will not be affected by the agency’s closure. Officials have reached out to three customers who booked that package.

Only the airport confirmed the agency’s closure.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said they have received a number of formal complaints this weekend about a Fort McMurray travel company but wouldn’t confirm which one.

International Travel Services offices are located at Peter Pond Mall in Fort McMurray and on 118 Avenue in Edmonton.