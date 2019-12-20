Friday is Edmonton International Airport’s busiest travel day of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Dec. 20 is forecast to be the busiest day of the year at Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

The number of travellers in the airport is expected to be 20 per cent higher than usual, with up to 25,000 people flying and 50,000 or more dropping them off or greeting them.

In order to ensure a smooth trip, airport officials urge passengers to pack liquids in checked baggage, leave presents unwrapped, be ready to remove winter clothes like jackets and hats, and give yourself extra time.

Officials also suggest using the CATSA app to keep tabs on the security line wait times in real time and find out what you can and cannot pack.

In 2018, EIA saw a total of 8.2 million passengers. That was up from 7.8 million in 2017.

EIA is Canada’s fifth busiest airport by passenger traffic.

It is the fastest-growing major airport in Canada over the last 10 years.

A 280% bigger, new security area has opened at Edmonton International Airport, making security screening faster, smarter and easier for travellers as the busy holiday season approaches pic.twitter.com/Zp7QWWcp3l — EIA (@FlyEIA) December 17, 2019