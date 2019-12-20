Menu

Canada

Friday is Edmonton International Airport’s busiest travel day of the year

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 1:18 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 1:20 pm
Airport travel tips ahead of the holiday season
Dec. 3: The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority and the Halifax International Airport Authority give travelers some recommendations ahead of a busy holiday season.

Friday, Dec. 20 is forecast to be the busiest day of the year at Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

The number of travellers in the airport is expected to be 20 per cent higher than usual, with up to 25,000 people flying and 50,000 or more dropping them off or greeting them.

READ MORE: Expert tips that can take the stress out of holiday travel

In order to ensure a smooth trip, airport officials urge passengers to pack liquids in checked baggage, leave presents unwrapped, be ready to remove winter clothes like jackets and hats, and give yourself extra time.

Officials also suggest using the CATSA app to keep tabs on the security line wait times in real time and find out what you can and cannot pack.

Edmonton International Airport unveils its new screening area
Edmonton International Airport unveils its new screening area

In 2018, EIA saw a total of 8.2 million passengers. That was up from 7.8 million in 2017.

READ MORE: CATSA app helps holiday air travellers ‘Breeze Through Security’

EIA is Canada’s fifth busiest airport by passenger traffic.

It is the fastest-growing major airport in Canada over the last 10 years.

