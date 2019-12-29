Albertans will see gas prices jump Jan. 1 as 2020 federal carbon tax kicks in

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans will be seeing a rise in prices at the pump this week, as the federal government’s carbon tax officially comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

While drivers in the province currently pay some of the lowest gas prices in the country, they’ll be paying more as of Wednesday, experts say.

GasBuddy.com‘s Dan McTeague says he’s predicting drivers in Alberta will be paying about 7 cents more per litre for gasoline, and a rise of about 8.1 cents per litre for diesel.

“Effectively what Ottawa has done, despite Albertans saying no twice, [is that] you will be treated to a 7 cent kick in the pants,” McTeague said.

“As people are ushering a new year — Ottawa will be ushering a new tax.” Tweet This

The UCP scrapped the provincial carbon tax in June, which was implemented by the former NDP government. The UCP had promised to kill that tax as one of the party’s major election platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government is also currently in the midst of a court challenge against the federal carbon tax. The Alberta Court of Appeal had reserved its decision in the challenge earlier in December.

1:54 Lawyers for feds present their case at carbon tax hearing Lawyers for feds present their case at carbon tax hearing

Ontario and Saskatchewan lost previous challenges, but are both appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The federal government will issue rebates directly to Canadians to help offset the prices of the carbon tax.

In Alberta, its expected a family of four will qualify for $888 in those federal rebates in 2020.

Ottawa’s carbon tax is set to $20 per tonne of carbon emitted into the atmosphere for 2020, rising to $30 per tonne in 2021. That tax is put forward to companies, not consumers, but prices will increase at the pump as companies attempt to make that up.

Ottawa did recently give Alberta the green light to use its own pricing system for pollution coming from big industry like oilsands, power plants and mines.

Also coming up in 2020 is a review of carbon taxes for their impact on competitiveness, which could shine some light on whether the federal carbon tax is harming the economy.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from the Canadian Press’ Mia Robson