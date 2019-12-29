Winnipeg Jets assign Eric Comrie to Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the Manitoba Moose.

Comrie was originally placed on waivers by the Jets on Sept. 30 and claimed by the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 1. He was then traded to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 30 and played in three games, including a 5-1 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Dec. 10.

He was then placed on waivers by the Wings and reclaimed by the Jets on Dec. 19.

Comrie was Winnipeg’s second-round pick (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL draft. He made one start for the Jets in 2018-19 and played 47 games for the Manitoba Moose, where he compiled a 25-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

He has appeared in five career games for the Jets, collecting a pair of wins. He has played 183 games for the Moose over six seasons and has a 77-83-20 record with eight shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

Comrie made his first nine playoff appearances for Manitoba in 2017-18 and went 3-6-0 with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

He is the first goaltender in Moose franchise history to play over 10,000 minutes and make over 5,000 saves in his career. He ranks second on the club’s all-time leaderboard in wins.

Comrie is expected to start immediately with the Moose and could be in the lineup Sunday afternoon against the Rockford Ice Hogs.