Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Authorities are responding to a shooting at a church in Texas, according to U.S. media reports.

CBS and Fox News report the incident took place at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

Three people were wounded, one fatally, the outlets report.

White Settlement is located outside Fort Worth, Texas.

This breaking news story will be updated as new information becomes available

Story continues below advertisement