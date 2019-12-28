Menu

Crime

Five wounded after knife attack at rabbi’s home in New York, sources say

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 11:55 pm
Updated December 29, 2019 12:25 am
Police respond to stabbing in New York at rabbi’s home
WATCH: Police respond to stabbing in New York at rabbi's home

Several are wounded after a knife attack at the home of a rabbi in a New York suburb.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for New York’s Hudson Valley region said police received a call at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday for a mass stabbing at the house of a hasidic rabbi.

They said five people were stabbed and transported to local hospitals. Of the five people stabbed, two were said to be in critical condition.

The stabbing happened during a Hanukkah party, when a man entered the home around 10 p.m., they said. The attacker fled and was still at large as of 11 p.m.

Sources told The Associated Press, the home belonged to an ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Monsey, N.Y., which doubled as a synagogue.

The NYPD Counter-terrorism Bureau said it was “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue” in Rockland County, New York.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said it was also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.

New York State Attorney General Leticia James said she was “deeply disturbed” by Saturday’s incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight,” she tweeted. “There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night.”

Monsey is about an hour north of New York City. Ramapo police, who service Monsey, declined to comment.

The attack comes both on the seventh day of Hanukkah and after a surge in anti-Semitic violence throughout the state. On Friday, the police in New York City said they were increasing police presence in three Brooklyn neighbourhoods after what officials called an “alarming” uptick in incidents.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information  becomes available. 

With files from The Associated Press.

