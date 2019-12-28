Five wounded after knife attack at rabbi’s home in New York, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Several are wounded after a knife attack at the home of a rabbi in a New York suburb.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for New York’s Hudson Valley region said police received a call at 9:50 p.m. on Saturday for a mass stabbing at the house of a hasidic rabbi.

They said five people were stabbed and transported to local hospitals. Of the five people stabbed, two were said to be in critical condition.

The stabbing happened during a Hanukkah party, when a man entered the home around 10 p.m., they said. The attacker fled and was still at large as of 11 p.m. 2 of the victims of the attack were taken into hospital as critical. The perp's face was partially covered with a scarf but skin showed him to be an African American. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019 Sources told The Associated Press, the home belonged to an ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Monsey, N.Y., which doubled as a synagogue.

The NYPD Counter-terrorism Bureau said it was “closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue” in Rockland County, New York.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said it was also aware of reports and is on the way to the scene in Monsey.

New York State Attorney General Leticia James said she was “deeply disturbed” by Saturday’s incident.

I am deeply disturbed by the situation unfolding in Monsey, New York tonight. There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation. I stand with the Jewish community tonight and every night. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 29, 2019

Monsey is about an hour north of New York City. Ramapo police, who service Monsey, declined to comment.

The attack comes both on the seventh day of Hanukkah and after a surge in anti-Semitic violence throughout the state. On Friday, the police in New York City said they were increasing police presence in three Brooklyn neighbourhoods after what officials called an “alarming” uptick in incidents.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

With files from The Associated Press.