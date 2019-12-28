Edmonton’s Silver Skate Festival launches crowdfunding campaign to expand 2020 program

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s longest-running winter festival is looking for help from residents to expand its programming.

The Silver Skate Festival will host its 30th event in February 2020, but ahead of the free festival, the organization is looking for public support with a crowdfunding campaign.

“We’re trying to give ourselves a boost so we can bring [in] some new and innovative programming,” Silver Skate’s executive producer Erin Diloreto said.

“The majority of our programming is free. We’re trying to get everyone outside, having fun and enjoying one of our longest seasons: winter.” Tweet This

Hoping to rally the city for support, the festival has launched an ATB BoostR campaign, aiming to raise $10,000 to put towards the event over the next few years.

“Securing additional funding through this ATB Boostr would enable the Silver Skate Festival additional financial stability to hire more artists, musicians, performers and staff,” said the festival’s pitch on the ATB BoostR site.

“What was a three-day event with 5,000 visitors has become a 10-day winter festival that attracts over 100,000 people.” Tweet This

The organization has also partnered with other local businesses to offer rewards for donors.

A donation of $15 will get you a Silver Skate Booster membership, which offers special admission to events, and a pair of texting gloves.

There are also big-ticket rewards like an evening out for eight people at the Comic Strip for a $150 donation, Orange Julius once a week for an entire year for a $350 donation and a Pitmaster Experience with a BBQ expert at 2020 Porkapalooza in return for a $500 donation.

“It’s a great gift or experience for people,” Diloreto said. “There’s a lot of great things [in the rewards] to experience in Edmonton.”

So far, the festival has raised just over $3,000 of its $10,000 goal. The fundraiser will be open until Jan. 8, 2020.

The 2020 Silver Skate Festival will take place in Hawrelak Park from Feb. 7 to 17.

