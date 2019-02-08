Cold weather not stopping 29th annual Silver Skate Festival in Edmonton
As Albertans buckle down for a second weekend of extreme cold, Edmontonians are bundling up to embrace winter culture.
The Silver Skate Festival is kicking off its 29th season this weekend and will run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 18 in Edmonton’s scenic river valley.
The winter extravaganza celebrates all things winter with a combination of sports, arts, culture and recreation. Fire sculptures, ice sculptures, and theatre performances will be displayed over the 10-day festival.
Guests can warm up around the outdoor fire, or inside a heated tent featuring live music, signature cocktails and specialty foods.
A number of family-friendly recreational activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, skating and helicopter tours can also be enjoyed. The full schedule of events and activities can be found on the festival’s website.
ETS will provide shuttle services to Hawrelak Park from the University of Alberta LRT station, and from the Windsor Park Plaza parkade.
