RCMP investigating suspicious death of woman in Fort McMurray

RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in Fort McMurray on Christmas day.

Audrey Bignose, 49, was found dead outside a residence around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 25, said RCMP.

The RCMP major crimes unit was brought in to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information about Bignose or what she may have been doing between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 should contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

