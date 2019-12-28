Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death of woman in Fort McMurray

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 1:04 pm
Pedestrian killed in Highway 63 crash
Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in Fort McMuray on Christmas Day. File / Global News

RCMP are investigating after a woman was found dead in Fort McMurray on Christmas day.

Audrey Bignose, 49, was found dead outside a residence around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 25, said RCMP.

The RCMP major crimes unit was brought in to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information about Bignose or what she may have been doing between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 should contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040.

READ MORE: Body found west of Fort McMurray identified as 26-year-old Calgary man, RCMP says

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPFort McMurrayWood Buffalo RCMPFort McMurray crimealberta suspicious deathNorthern Alberta crimeSuspicous death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.