Video shows vets helping giant cockroach give birth in Russia

Send this page to someone via email

Cockroaches are often seen as a nuisance, but veterinarians at a Russian clinic recently found it in their hearts to help one.

In a post on the Russian social media platform VK, a veterinary clinic in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia called Limpopo said a client brought in their pet cockroach on Dec. 21 when they realized something was wrong.

Due to complications, the roach required surgery — and even had a part removed — to birth its babies, according to the post.

READ MORE: Valentine’s Day — Name cockroach after past lover and watch zoo feed it to animals

Video footage and photographs of the procedure were shared in the official social media group for the veterinary clinic.

The Archimandrita cockroach, which originates in South America, was at dangerous risk of infection, according to Interesting Engineering.

Story continues below advertisement

The cocoon that carried her young failed to retract and remained exposed outside of her body, the outlet reported.

READ MORE: Milwaukee bus driver picks up 2 lost dogs, gets them home in time for Christmas

Using an internal drug and local and gas anesthesia, the doctors were reportedly able to cut the cocoon from her body.

Once the pouch was cut from her body, it was able to retract inside of her to heal properly, as would normally happen in the wild.

The doctors wished the pet cockroach a speedy recovery after a job well done.

“We wish the best of health to the beauty,” they wrote on VK.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca