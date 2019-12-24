Milwaukee bus driver picks up 2 lost dogs, gets them home in time for Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

Two lost dogs forgot their bus paws-ses at home, but a Milwaukee driver gave them a ride anyway.

Nearing the end of her shift on Dec. 18, Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) driver Jamie Grabowski saw the stray dogs running through the southern Milwaukee streets.

In surveillance footage, Grabowski can be seen stopping her bus, opening the driver’s side window and yelling out to the pooches on the loose.

“Hey, you two! You need to go home right now,” she yells. “C’mon, c’mon inside!”

According to the MCTS, Grabowski opened the front door and guided the canines onto the bus. She then contacted MCTS dispatchers to notify them about her “unusual situation.”

Grabowski waited for dispatchers to arrive with the pups. In video footage of the incident, the dogs sit in the bus aisle, waiting for an officer to come by and lend a hand.

The officer transferred the dogs to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, the only facility in the area that takes in stray dogs.

As it turns out, the pups had somehow travelled more than four kilometres away from their family home. The family had been searching for their beloved animals all night.

Grabowski told the MCTS that she’s a “dog whisperer” and was thankful she was in the right place at the right time to help reunite the “very good boys” with their rightful owners in time for the holidays.

MCTS Bus Driver Jamie Grabowski got to reunite today with the two pups she found. She also met the dogs' grateful family for the first time! #MCTSExcellence https://t.co/MYavaVvziv pic.twitter.com/XH3G21cxN7 — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) December 23, 2019

The MCTS shared photos of the family reuniting with the pups, writing: “MCTS bus driver Jamie Grabowski got to reunite today with the two pups she found. She also met the dogs’ grateful family for the first time!”

The owners said they’re extremely grateful to all involved for making a Christmas miracle come true.

