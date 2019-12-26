Menu

Canada

Edmonton’s outdoor skating rink at city hall closes 3 days after it opens

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 5:02 pm
.
. Eric Beck, Global News

It was a beautiful Boxing Day in Edmonton, but those hoping to enjoy the sunshine with a skate at the city hall outdoor rink were out of luck.

The city shut down the skating rink on Thursday due to unsafe conditions, just three days after it opened.

Edmonton's City Hall outdoor rink closes on Boxing Day due to a crack in the ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Edmonton's City Hall outdoor rink closes on Boxing Day due to a crack in the ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News
Edmonton's City Hall outdoor rink closes on Boxing Day due to a crack in the ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Edmonton's City Hall outdoor rink closes on Boxing Day due to a crack in the ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News

The city said the closure is due to a crack in the ice. A crew was seen pumping water to fix it on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the city says it’s uncertain when the rink, part of the $17-million wading pool renovation, will reopen.

Edmonton City Hall Skating Rink Winter Recreation Edmonton outdoor rink
