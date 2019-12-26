Edmonton’s outdoor skating rink at city hall closes 3 days after it opens

It was a beautiful Boxing Day in Edmonton, but those hoping to enjoy the sunshine with a skate at the city hall outdoor rink were out of luck.
The city shut down the skating rink on Thursday due to unsafe conditions, just three days after it opened.
The city said the closure is due to a crack in the ice. A crew was seen pumping water to fix it on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the city says it’s uncertain when the rink, part of the $17-million wading pool renovation, will reopen.
