Edmonton’s outdoor skating rink at city hall closes 3 days after it opens

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

It was a beautiful Boxing Day in Edmonton, but those hoping to enjoy the sunshine with a skate at the city hall outdoor rink were out of luck.

The city shut down the skating rink on Thursday due to unsafe conditions, just three days after it opened.

Edmonton's City Hall outdoor rink closes on Boxing Day due to a crack in the ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News Edmonton's City Hall outdoor rink closes on Boxing Day due to a crack in the ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News

READ MORE: Get a glimpse of new pool at Edmonton City Hall

The city said the closure is due to a crack in the ice. A crew was seen pumping water to fix it on Thursday.

The outdoor skating rink at City Hall is closed due to unsafe ice conditions. We're working on repairs. Jackie Parker and Castle Downs outdoor rinks remain open. #yeg — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) December 26, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the city says it’s uncertain when the rink, part of the $17-million wading pool renovation, will reopen.

1:42 Edmonton considers converting outdoor rinks into dog parks in summer Edmonton considers converting outdoor rinks into dog parks in summer