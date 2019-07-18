Fountain outside Edmonton City Hall won’t be ready until October

The Edmonton City Hall fountain replacement project has hit a snag.

According to a statement from the city, “a summer opening is not looking good.”

City councillors were sent a memo with the updated delay information, which explained the membrane under the fountain tiles has been compromised.

In a post on Facebook Thursday afternoon, the city said because of all the rain, crews put up more tents to cover the job site and allow for granite paver installation, testing and waterproofing.

“We know our beloved Edmonton summers are too short (feels even shorter this year with all the rain), which is why we have been working hard to try and open City Hall Fountain before the end of the season,” the message said.

“Progress has been slowed down by the unusual amount of rain, but we’re still working away. Right now it’s looking like we’ll finish construction in October.”

Councillor Mike Nickel was frustrated by what he called “the same old story.”

“Another project, another delay, and we have to explain it to the taxpayers why there’s another delay,” he said.

“We’ll add it to the list of projects that people are just frustrated with, saying: ‘Why can’t you get it done?’ Whether it’s legitimate or not.”

“That’s the frustrating part. This one could be a legitimate delay, right? But now we’ve piled on all these other projects and people just throw their arms up. So we’ve gone beyond the point of people’s patience. They just don’t believe us anymore.”

The City of Edmonton is holding a news conference about the fountain at 4 p.m. Thursday. Eugene Gyorfi, project manager for the fountain and plaza project, is scheduled to provide a “construction update.”

The original construction schedule was estimated at 13 months.

The original budget to resurface the fountain pool and the deck surrounding it in the plaza of city hall was $13 million. The water depth will be reduced to ankle-high instead of what has been knee-deep since it opened.

The changes were mandated by Alberta Health Services which had concerns about water flow.

