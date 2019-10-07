Menu

Features

Get a glimpse of new pool at Edmonton City Hall

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 4:41 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 4:43 pm
Wading pool at Edmonton city hall going from 40 cm to 15 cm deep
Feb. 13, 2018: Edmonton city councillors voted Tuesday to go ahead with renovations to the city hall wading pool which will see the depth go from the current 40 centimetres to just 15 centimetres. As Vinesh Pratap reports, the move is disappointing to some.

Officials have been testing out the water system at Edmonton City Hall’s renovated fountain.

More than $13 million was spent upgrading the former wading pool.

READ MORE: Makeover of fountain outside Edmonton City Hall to exceed initial $13M budget

The makeover for the city’s iconic fountain was approved last year and includes resurfacing the fountain pool and surrounding deck. The water depth will be reduced from 40 cm to 15 cm.

The changes were mandated by Alberta Health Services, which had concerns about water flow.

READ MORE: Makeover of Edmonton City Hall wading pool takes shape as festivals relocate for another summer

Last week, tests were being done to ensure the water is flowing and draining properly.

Mayor Don Iveson posted a photo of the new feature on Instagram, explaining the new pool is barrier free (with no steps), for both wading and skating.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton city hall wading pool going from 40 cm to 15 cm deep

The project is expected to be complete later in October. Construction was delayed due to the wet summer.

Officials will provide more information Monday afternoon.

— More to come… 

Downtown EdmontonEdmonton City HallEdmonton SummerCity Hall fountainEdmonton Wading PoolEdmonton skating rinkCity Hall fountain EdmontonEdmonton city hall fountainedmonton fountain
