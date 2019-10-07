Get a glimpse of new pool at Edmonton City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Officials have been testing out the water system at Edmonton City Hall’s renovated fountain.

More than $13 million was spent upgrading the former wading pool.

The makeover for the city’s iconic fountain was approved last year and includes resurfacing the fountain pool and surrounding deck. The water depth will be reduced from 40 cm to 15 cm.

The changes were mandated by Alberta Health Services, which had concerns about water flow.

Last week, tests were being done to ensure the water is flowing and draining properly.

Mayor Don Iveson posted a photo of the new feature on Instagram, explaining the new pool is barrier free (with no steps), for both wading and skating.

The project is expected to be complete later in October. Construction was delayed due to the wet summer.

Officials will provide more information Monday afternoon.

