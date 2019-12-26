Saskatoon shopping enthusiasts taking advantage of Boxing Day deals

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of Saskatoon residents weren’t fazed by the cold weather on Boxing Day morning as they waited in line for the doors at Best Buy in Preston Crossing to open.

People were treated to a number of deals on some items including TV’s laptops and phones.

“Bigger lineup the actually this morning compared to our Black Friday lineup which is usually an indication of how the rest of the day is going to shape up,” said the store’s general manager, Rohkan Sarwar.

According to a study released by RedFlagDeals.com, 90.21 per cent of Canadian’s said they intend to shop on Boxing Day, with 63.22 per cent of those saying they would only online.

With 40.27 per cent of shoppers saying they usually spend between $500 and $1,000 on items, they certainly didn’t want to miss out on the deals.

Sarwar says they expect Boxing Day to be busier than Black Friday in 2019, which has followed suit in year’s past.

“Customers that waited in line today were here for the 75-inch TV deal,” he said. Tweet This

“70-inch Samsung for $899 which again is a huge promotion.”

There seems to be a different approach to both Black Friday and Boxing Day according to customers.

“Most of the time with Black Friday we will just head out we just see what there is.” He said. Boxing Day you’re like ‘what’s the deals.'”

People left happy with a new purchase more often than not.

