Best Boxing Day deals for 2019

Boxing Day is an opportunity for retailers to clear inventory for the end of the year and for consumers to take advantage of deep discounts and huge sales.

According to a recent survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, 75 per cent of Canadians polled said price was the main deciding factor when purchasing from a particular store, with 63 per cent saying that deals and discounts were also a factor.

The stats from the survey show that many Canadians are being conscious of their spending this season, with 48 per cent reporting they stayed on budget with their holiday shopping last year and 27 per cent saying they plan to spend under $500 on holiday shopping.

Instead of scrambling to search for the best deals around for Boxing Day and Boxing Week, Global News has put together an all-encompassing list for you.

(Keep an eye on this space since we’ll be updating the information every day.)

Babies & Kids

Estella: Is offering up to 50 per cent off select baby gifts including organic baby clothes, toys and more from Dec. 26-31.

LEGO: Is offering various sales through the LEGO stores and the online LEGO shop. Any purchase over $35 will receive the gift below.

Beauty

1day beauty: Is offering 30 per cent off the entire website from Dec. 26-30 with the code SAVE30.

Annabelle: Is offering 20 per cent off select products and a gift with purchases $40 or more from Dec. 26-27 with free shipping on orders over $20.

CW Beggs: Is offering 30 per cent off on all items on the website from Dec. 26-27 and free shipping. A gift with purchase will be included for orders $70 and over.

Hey Babe Cosmetics: Is offering 20 per cent off on Dec. 26 with the promo code BOXINGDAYBABE.

Laline: Is offering 40 per cent off from Dec. 19-26.

Lise Watier: Is offering 20 per cent off select products from Dec. 26-27 and free shipping. A six-piece gift will be included for purchases $100 and over.

L’Oréal Paris: Is offering 20 per cent off select products during Boxing Week.

Marcelle: Is offering 30 per cent off everything and free shipping on orders over $50 on Dec. 26. A gift will be included for purchases of $65 or more.

Newt By Elle: Is offering 20 per cent off site-wide on Dec. 26.

Sephora: Makeup by Mario x Sephora brush sets will be available exclusively at Sephora, on Sephora.ca and the Sephora App beginning Dec. 26.

TO112 Hair Care: Is offering buy one get one 50 per cent off on any hair and body product, plus free shipping over $50 from Dec. 26-30.

Zincuta Skin Ointment: Is offering 20 per cent off entire purchase with the code BOXING20 on Dec. 26.

Fashion & Accessories

adidas: Is offering 40 per cent off regularly priced products and an additional 50 per cent off outlet products from Dec. 18-31 with the code HOLIDAY.

Aldo: Is offering 50 per cent off the original price of all sale items and 20 per cent off regularly priced items from Dec. 18-26

Altitude Sports: Is offering up to 40 per cent off select brands on Dec. 26.

Bailey Nelson: Is offering a deal on selected frames. Customers can get two pairs of glasses for $175 on Dec. 26.

BRUNETTE The Label: is offering 30 per cent off site-wide, no exclusions from Dec. 26-30, along with free shipping on all orders $50 and over.

Collective Tableau: Is offering a 20 per cent discount applied to your cart at checkout from Dec. 26-29.

Fjällräven: Is offering 20 per cent off regular-priced merchandise in stores and online beginning Dec. 26-30. They will also be handing out 225 Discovery Family Passes to the first 25 to 50 guests making a purchase at any store location in Canada on Dec. 26. The Discovery Pass offers 12 months of unlimited access to history, nature and fun at over 80 national parks across Canada.

Indochino: Is offering up to 40 per cent off from Dec. 24-30.

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC): Is offering up to 50 per cent of a wide variety of selected styles during boxing week.

Nordstrom Canada: Is offering up to 50 per cent off select styles for women, men and kids from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

Nordstrom Rack Canada: Is offering an extra 25 per cent off red-tag clearance items from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

Smash + Tess: Is offering up to 50 per cent off on Dec. 26.

Sport Chek: Is offering 40 per cent off Woods women and men’s clothing, jackets and footwear, 30 per cent off NHL Fanwear and more from Dec. 24-28.

Swarovski: is offering up to 50 per cent off on select items from Dec. 25 to Feb. 2 and a bounceback with purchase of 10 per cent off, redeemable Feb. 3-16.

Tilley: Is offering 10 per cent off all regularly priced hats and an extra 20 per cent off clearance from Dec. 23-29.

Tissot: Customers who spend $450 or more online receive a free watch-care kit with the code XMAS until Dec. 31.

Vallier: Is offering 30 per cent off site-wide from Dec. 2-30.

Viver Leather Handbags: Is offering 50 per cent off from Dec. 16-26.

Home & Lifestyle

Dyson: Is offering deals of up to $200 on their V11 Absolute+, V11 Torque Drive, V11 Absolute and TP02 Tower Purifier from Dec. 20-26.

ecobee: Is offering deals on their SmartThermostats with voice control and the ecobee3 lite from Dec. 20-Jan. 3.

Endy: Is offering 10 per cent off site-wide, which includes all of their sleep accessories like the weighted blanket, sheets and pillows from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5.

EQ3: Is offering 20 per cent off all products, including regularly priced and clearance items, with free local delivery on orders over $1000 from Dec. 20-30.

Flow Alkaline Spring Water: Is offering 15 per cent off site-wide from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 with the code NEWYEAR.

iRobot: Is offering deals on their Roomba i7+ , Roomba i7 ,Roomba 960 , Braava jet m6 and more on Dec. 20-26.

KitchenAid: Is offering up to $100 off when you purchase any qualifying KitchenAid small appliance between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2.

National Mattress Canada: Is offering 60 per cent off retail, clearance pricing, door crashers and no tax and free delivery on orders over $199 with the promo code BOXINGDAY19.

Sleepenvie: Is offering 20 per cent off store-wide with the promo code SANTASNOOZE from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

Ten Thousand Villages: Is offering 50 per cent off all holiday décor from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 35 per cent off your entire purchase (with some exclusions) on Dec. 26 and more.

Other

Ancient Nutrition: Is offering 10 per cent off orders and free shipping on Dec. 26. They are also offering a subscribe and save sale which is 15 per cent off orders plus free shipping.

AOR: Is offering 10 per cent off products site-wide with additional offers.

Audible.ca: Is offering a $5 Amazon.ca credit for all customers that sign-up for a trial through Amazon.ca on Dec. 26. Additionally, Prime members that sign up will receive 2 free audiobooks during the first free 30 days and Non-Prime members will receive 1 free audiobook during the first free 30 days.

CHLOE.: Will be giving away Cinnamon Espresso Cookies on Boxing Day. Guests have to quote “bychloecookiegiveaway” at check out to receive.

LCBO: Is holding their Luxury Atelier pop-up shopping experience at Yorkdale Mall from Dec. 20-31. The Luxury Atelier will be the destination to personalize and engrave Moët Hennessy products with names, location or dates, from brands such as Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Hennessy Cognacs and Belvedere Vodka.

Nomader: Is offering 20 per cent and free two-day shipping for prime members on all Nomader Collapsible Water Bottles. Global News readers can save an additional 10 per cent on their Nomader order by using the promo code NOMADH20 at checkout.

Rakuten: Has many cash-back offers available this Boxing Day with 100 stores giving shoppers two times cash back including Lenovo, Indigo and Dyson.

RBC: Is offering Avian cardholders 20 per cent back when you shop in-store or online at Toys R Us Canada, earn 10,000 RBC Rewards points when you activate a new personal or business account with TELUS. Avioners will also save 15 per cent on their first purchase of State and Liberty dress shirts, earn five times the RBC Rewards points at Roots and 350 bonus RBC Rewards points when you spend $50 or more at DAVIDs Tea.

SPINCO: Is offering a free piece of SPINCO merch when you purchase a 15-class card. The free merch item includes: SWELL bottles, Lilybod activewear and SPINCO branded tanks, tees and hoodies,

Sport Chek: Is offering up to 50 per cent off sports equipment for skiing and skating, 30 per cent off all protein vitamins and supplements, up to 70 per cent off the Pur Serenity weighted blanket and more from Dec. 24-28.

Tinggly Experience Gifts: Is offering $40 off for global experience gift vouchers & gift boxes (starting at $89) exclusively with a code GLBL40 from now until Dec. 31 at tinggly.com.

Technology

Best Buy: Is offering deals on its LG 74-inch 4K TV, PS4 Pro Console with NHL 20, Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, Google Nest mini and more on Dec. 26.

ESET: Is offering 25 per cent off on all consumer products site-wide.

Google: Is offering deals on the Pixel 4/4X, Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, Nest Wifi – Router, Nest Mini, Google Home and more on Dec. 26.

Keebos: Is offering 15 per cent off from Dec. 22 to Jan. 15 with the discount code holiday19.

Microsoft: Is offering deals on the Surface Pro 7 + Surface Pro Signature Type Cover (includes free sleeve) from Dec. 13 to Jan. 9. Save up to $390 off on the Surface Laptop 3 from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9 and save up to $140 off on Xbox One consoles from Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. ET until Jan. 3.

Orchard: Is offering 10 per cent off all smartphones including the iPhone 7 from $215, iPhone 8 from $346 and iPhone X from $617 on Dec. 26.

PlayStation: Is offering deals on select PS4 games, Only On PlayStation PS4 Bundle, NHL 20 PS4 Pro Bundle and more from Dec. 19 tp Jan. 2.

Roku: Is offering $5 off the Roku Premiere and $10 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4. People will also receive three months of CBS All Access with a purchase of a Roku player.

Sonos: Is offering savings of $150 on their Sub, Playbar and Playbase. Save $120 on their Amp and save $70 on their Beam from Dec. 24 to Jan. 5. Sonos is also offering free overnight shipping for any orders placed from Dec. 16-18 with the code SHIPFAST.

Sport Chek: Is offering up to $70 off FitBit Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches, $60 off the HERO8 Black Camera, 30 per cent off Beats Audio and more from Dec. 24-28.

Ubisoft Store: Is offering up to 80 per cent off select items from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1.

Travel

Air Transat: Travellers can enjoy discounts on flights and packages to the South, Europe and the United States, as well as on cruise packages, for travel between Jan. 6 and April 30, 2020. Space is limited and subject to availability at time of booking. The sale is valid on new bookings made between Dec. 25 to Jan. 6.

Busabout: Is offering 20 per cent off a selection of trips to Europe and the U.S.A. and its Europe Hop-on-Hop-off travel passes from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6.

Contiki: Is offering savings of up to 25 per cent off on a selection of its trips around the world on select departure dates from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6.

Expedia: Is offering an all device coupon for 15 per cent off selected hotels (travel window from Dec. 26, 2019 to March 31, 2020) and up to 30 per cent off selected hotels. Coupons go live at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 26.

Fjällräven: Is handing out 225 Discovery Family Passes to the first 25 to 50 guests making a purchase at any store location in Canada on Dec. 26. The Discovery Pass offers 12 months of unlimited access to history, nature and fun at over 80 national parks across Canada. They are also offering 20 per cent off regularly priced merchandise in stores and online from Dec. 26-30.

Intrepid Travel: Is offering up to 50 per cent off Antarctica voyages for the 2019-20 season available now through Jan. 15.

Turo: This is a peer-to-peer car sharing app that allows guests to book the car of their dreams for days at a time. You can search hundreds of listings for their perfect ride whether it be a Tesla Model 3, an Audi R8, a Porsche Boxster or even the Delorean for diehard Back to the Future fans.

Did we miss a Boxing Day/Week deal that you’d like to share with us? Fill out the contact form below and we will add it to our list.