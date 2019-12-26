No injuries reported after 23 CN railcars derail in Fraser-Fort George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

CN crews responded to a train derailment in eastern British Columbia on Thursday morning.

According to CN media relations senior advisor Alexandre Boulé, 23 railcars derailed in multiple positions in Fraser-Fort George, B.C.

There were no injuries, no fires and no railcars were carrying dangerous goods, Boulé said.

At least one grain car is in Moose Lake. Tracks torn up as well. pic.twitter.com/fg8hP1gHhc — Dónal O'Beirne (@DonoYEG) December 26, 2019

Dónal O’Beirne told Global News he was driving through Mount Robson Provincial Park when he came across the derailment.

“We were just halfway down Moose Lake, just past the overpass, and we came across a pretty major CN rail derailment,” O’Beirne said.

“About 16 grain cars were derailed,” O’Beirne added.

“The track was pretty torn up and there was at least one grain car in the lake itself.”

Moose Lake in B.C. is about 61 kilometres west of Jasper, Alta.

O’Beirne credited the work of the CN crews on scene.

“The health and safety people were making sure that ‘lookie-loos’ like me were kept on moving,” he said.

“They weren’t stopping on the side of the road and taking photos. They were really focused on the safety of the situation, the safety of the scene.”

Boulé said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

