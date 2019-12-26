Man charged with threatening store employee: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say they have a man in custody after an employee was threatened at a business on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were called to the store in the 1000 block of Pasqua Street just before 4 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

A man entered the business and threatened the employee with a knife, police said.

He then left in a taxi.

Officers said they located the taxi in the 900 block of Albert Street, where a suspect was arrested.

John Watkin, 25, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on Friday morning.

Police said there was no evidence a robbery or attempted robbery took place.

