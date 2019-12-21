Menu

Crime

Shots fired at Regina residence, resulting in ‘very minor injury’ for person inside

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 12:06 pm
Regina police say a residence was shot at Friday, resulting in minor injuries for the person inside.
Regina police say a residence was shot at Friday, resulting in minor injuries for the person inside.

Regina police believe the firing of shots at a home on Friday was not a random occurrence.

On Friday at about 7 p.m., police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of Retallack Street following reports of gunshots.

READ MORE: Another Toronto Airbnb party ends in gunshots prompting calls for action

Police say the residence had sustained damage consistent with a firearm being discharged. Police said they found a victim inside the residence who had suffered a “very minor injury” from the shooting.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution and treated for the injury.

READ MORE: Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle in Renous, N.B. area

Regina police say investigators are conducting inquiries to clarify the circumstances and determine who was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or your local law enforcement agency.

