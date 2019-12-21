Shots fired at Regina residence, resulting in ‘very minor injury’ for person inside

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police believe the firing of shots at a home on Friday was not a random occurrence.

On Friday at about 7 p.m., police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of Retallack Street following reports of gunshots.

Police say the residence had sustained damage consistent with a firearm being discharged. Police said they found a victim inside the residence who had suffered a “very minor injury” from the shooting.

They were taken to the hospital as a precaution and treated for the injury.

Regina police say investigators are conducting inquiries to clarify the circumstances and determine who was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or your local law enforcement agency.

