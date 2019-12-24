Santa hat-clad man accused of robbing Nanaimo bank

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP are searching for an alleged bank robber who appears almost certain to make Santa’s naughty list.

The suspect committed the crime wearing a Santa hat, police allege.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, at a Bank of Montreal (BMO) branch in the Terminal Park Mall, according to police.

Investigators say the man approached a bank teller and indicated he was armed. The teller handed over an unspecified amount of cash, and the suspect fled northbound through the parking lot.

“Much of the clothing the suspect wore during the robbery was discarded in the parking lot, which included a Santa hat, leather jacket, gloves and sunglasses,” said RCMP in a media release.

“All of these items have been located and seized by attending officers.”

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between 40 and 50 years old, and about five-foot-eight with a brown/grey goatee.

Police say he was wearing a “Castles and Crooks” hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.