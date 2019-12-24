Menu

Nanaimo

Santa hat-clad man accused of robbing Nanaimo bank

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 4:05 pm
Police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged bank robbery in Nanaimo on Monday. .
Police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged bank robbery in Nanaimo on Monday. . Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are searching for an alleged bank robber who appears almost certain to make Santa’s naughty list.

The suspect committed the crime wearing a Santa hat, police allege.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, at a Bank of Montreal (BMO) branch in the Terminal Park Mall, according to police.

READ MORE: Suspect in pair of armed robberies sought by Abbotsford police

Investigators say the man approached a bank teller and indicated he was armed. The teller handed over an unspecified amount of cash, and the suspect fled northbound through the parking lot.

“Much of the clothing the suspect wore during the robbery was discarded in the parking lot, which included a Santa hat, leather jacket, gloves and sunglasses,” said RCMP in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of these items have been located and seized by attending officers.”

READ MORE: Man charged with armed robbery, stealing jewelry worth $21K in Nanaimo

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between 40 and 50 years old, and about five-foot-eight with a brown/grey goatee.

Police say he was wearing a “Castles and Crooks” hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.

