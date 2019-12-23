Significant damage after fire breaks out at southeast Calgary hotel

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at Town & Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday.

The Calgary Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about smoke emerging from a fourth-floor unit of the hotel at 50 Street S.E. and 18 Avenue S.E. at around 1:15 p.m.

“When fire crews arrived, there was smoke throughout the hallway, flames in one suite and the smoke [was] moving throughout the fourth floor,” said Carol Henke, CFD public information officer.

Smoke and flames emerged from a hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Courtesy: Jamie Day

There is significant smoke and fire damage to the unit, she said, adding that no one was found inside the suite.

“The good news is the fire alarm system worked as it’s supposed to so occupants were alerted that there was an emergency and they needed to evacuate,” Henke said.

The cause is under investigation.

A fire broke out at Town & Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Jerry Favero/Global News