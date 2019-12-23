Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Significant damage after fire breaks out at southeast Calgary hotel

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 5:51 pm
Crews responded to a fire at a Calgary hotel on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Crews responded to a fire at a Calgary hotel on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Jerry Favero/Global News

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at Town & Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday.

The Calgary Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about smoke emerging from a fourth-floor unit of the hotel at 50 Street S.E. and 18 Avenue S.E. at around 1:15 p.m.

“When fire crews arrived, there was smoke throughout the hallway, flames in one suite and the smoke [was] moving throughout the fourth floor,” said Carol Henke, CFD public information officer.
Smoke and flames emerged from a hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Smoke and flames emerged from a hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Courtesy: Jamie Day

There is significant smoke and fire damage to the unit, she said, adding that no one was found inside the suite.

Story continues below advertisement

“The good news is the fire alarm system worked as it’s supposed to so occupants were alerted that there was an emergency and they needed to evacuate,” Henke said.

The cause is under investigation.

A fire broke out at Town & Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
A fire broke out at Town & Country Motor Hotel in southeast Calgary on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Jerry Favero/Global News
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary hotel firesoutheast Calgary hotel fireT&C hotel fireT&C hotel fire CalgaryTown & Country Motor HotelTown & Country Motor Hotel Calgary fireTown & Country Motor Hotel fireTown and Country hotel fireTown and Country hotel fire Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.