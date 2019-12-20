Fire breaks out at southwest Calgary condo building

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a condo building in southwest Calgary on Friday afternoon.
According to Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke, a fire was reported on the roof of a four- or five-storey building at 14 Street and 23 Avenue S.W.
As of 4:45 p.m., 17 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including district chiefs and investigators, were responding to the two-alarm fire.
There was no word on evacuations or injuries as of 4:45 p.m.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS