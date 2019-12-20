Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
calgary condo building fire

Fire breaks out at southwest Calgary condo building

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 7:03 pm
Updated December 20, 2019 7:36 pm
Fire crews battle blaze at multi-story building in southwest Calgary
WATCH: Fire crews were called to a condo building fire in southwest Calgary Friday. Michael King reports.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from a condo building in southwest Calgary on Friday afternoon.

According to Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke, a fire was reported on the roof of a four- or five-storey building at 14 Street and 23 Avenue S.W.

Flames are seen coming from a condo building in Calgary on Friday evening.
Flames are seen coming from a condo building in Calgary on Friday evening. Global News

As of 4:45 p.m., 17 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including district chiefs and investigators, were responding to the two-alarm fire.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no word on evacuations or injuries as of 4:45 p.m.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary FireCalgary condo firecalgary condo building fireCalgary condo building on fireCondo building fire CalgaryFire Calgary condo building
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.