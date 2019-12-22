Calgary firefighters, police investigate suspicious fire in northeast

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department and police are investigating a suspicious house fire in the northeast on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze, which appeared to have started in the kitchen, in the 300 block of Covington Bay N.E. at 4:35 a.m.

A taxi driver phoned it in, saying he saw black smoke emerging from the home, according to the CFD.

There was no one inside the home at the time, and no injuries were reported, the CFD said.

The CFD called the Calgary Police Service Arson Unit to the scene to piece events together.

Police said the fire is possibly related to other crimes overnight, like a hit and run in the south part of the city.

