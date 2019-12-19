Menu

Crime

Police charge man with arson after November fires in southeast Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 7:29 pm
Houses in Calgary were engulfed in flames on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Houses in Calgary were engulfed in flames on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Courtesy: Larry Zaleschuk

Police have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with a string of house fires in southeast Calgary last month, according to a Thursday news release.

READ MORE: Arson unit investigating after 2 southeast Calgary houses go up in flames

Related News

On Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E.

Police said two other house fires were set shortly after in the same area: another on Legacy Mount S.E. and one on Legacy Glen Way S.E.

No one was inside two of the homes, and the third home was evacuated, police said.

READ MORE: Calgary police release photos of suspect vehicle in relation to 3 arson cases

Police put out a plea to find a suspect on Nov. 12.

Cody Omer Doucette of Calgary was arrested on Dec. 17, police said.

He faces three counts of arson causing damage to property, and one count of arson with disregard for human life in connection to the two fires in the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E.

Doucette was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

No charges have been laid in the Legacy Glen Way S.E. house fire.

