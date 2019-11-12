Calgary police release photos of suspect vehicle in relation to 3 arson cases

Posted November 12, 2019 2:49 pm
Calgary police arson investigators are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near three house fires that happened earlier this month.
The first fire happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at an empty home under construction in the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E.
Shortly after, two other house fires were reported in the same area. One of the homes was also under construction and also empty, with the people inside the third home being forced to get out.
The cause of the blazes is still under investigation, but police say a grey 1999-2002-era Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Super Cab pickup truck was seen in the area of all three fires.
Anyone with information on the fires or the driver of the truck is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
