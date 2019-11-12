Calgary police release photos of suspect vehicle in relation to 3 arson cases

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police arson investigators are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near three house fires that happened earlier this month.

The first fire happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at an empty home under construction in the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E.

Two houses in Calgary were engulfed in flames on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Courtesy: Larry Zaleschuk

Emergency crews responded to a blaze in a south Calgary neighbourhood on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. James Hill/Global News

Shortly after, two other house fires were reported in the same area. One of the homes was also under construction and also empty, with the people inside the third home being forced to get out.

The cause of the blazes is still under investigation, but police say a grey 1999-2002-era Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Super Cab pickup truck was seen in the area of all three fires.

Calgary police are looking for the driver of this truck seen near three house fires being investigated as cases of arson in Calgary in early November. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the fires or the driver of the truck is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

