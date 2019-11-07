1 hospitalized after gas line fire at Calgary construction site

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a gas line caught fire at the site of a home under construction in Calgary on Thursday.

Police said emergency responders, including firefighters and EMS, were called to the home in the 0-100 block of Sage Bluff Manor at about 11:15 a.m. for reports of the fire.

READ MORE: Arson unit investigating after 2 southeast Calgary houses go up in flames

Bright orange flames could be seen shooting from a pit in the neighbourhood which had several new builds as well as houses still being built.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the injured person had minor, first-degree burns and was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre.

Calgary firefighters on the scene of a gas line fire in Calgary, Global News

Calgary firefighters on the scene of a gas line fire in Calgary, Global News

Calgary firefighters on the scene of a gas line fire in Calgary, Global News

Flames shoot from a pit at the site of a gas line fire in Calgary. Global News

Firefighters had to wait for ATCO to shut off the gas before the blaze could be fully extinguished.

Story continues below advertisement

CFD said there was no risk to the public and the cause of the fire was under investigation.