Human remains found where Guelph, Ont. man went missing in 2018

Human remains have been found in California’s Joshua Tree National Park near where a Guelph, Ont. man went missing in 2018.

Paul Miller disappeared in the 49 Palms Oasis area of the park in July 2018 while on vacation with his wife.

In a statement posted to the US National Park Service’s website, officials said they were contacted by an agency analyzing photographs of the area last summer and may have found human remains.

Park rangers hiked to that area on Friday where they found the remains and personal belongings, but no identification.

They described the area as remote, rocky, steep and away from the hiking trails.

Officials said the remains appear to have been there for some time but there is no indication of foul play.

Park officials have been in contact with Miller’s family, according to a statement posted to a Facebook group used by the family to provide updates on Miller’s disappearance.

The post noted that confirmation could take days or weeks and the family asks for peace and prayers while they await official identification from California.

