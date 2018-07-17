Guelph man missing in California’s Joshua Tree National Park
A A
The search for a missing Guelph man in California’s Joshua Tree National Park entered a fifth day on Tuesday.
Paul Miller has been missing since Friday morning and was last seen by his wife ahead of a solo hike.
Officials said the 51-year-old was supposed to meet back with his wife at around noon, but never returned.
READ MORE: Fire at West End apartment building remains under investigation
Miller’s car was found at the trailhead of 49 Palms Oasis, but searchers have found no other trace of him, according to KESQ News Channel 3.
High heat remains a concern and three searchers had to be evacuated due to heat-related illnesses.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.