Fire at West End apartment building remains under investigation

A fire at a West End apartment building remains under investigation.

Fire crews from three detachments with the Guelph Fire Department, along with paramedics and Guelph Police, went to 62 Willow Rd. around 7:54 p.m. on Monday following reports of a balcony fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

A search for occupants inside the six-plex apartment building was conducted and everyone was accounted for.

Paramedics treated residents for smoke inhalation and minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause for the fire, along with an estimate of damage, remains under investigation. Officials have not said whether they consider the fire suspicious.

Fire prevention will continue to investigate the incident.