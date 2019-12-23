Menu

Man arrested after allegedly answering door of Cambridge home with loaded gun in hand

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 3:18 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say officers arrested a man after he allegedly answered his door with a loaded gun in hand.
Waterloo Regional Police say officers arrested a man after he allegedly answered his door with a loaded gun in hand.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were greeted with a gun when they went to check on a suspected impaired driver in Cambridge on Friday night.

According to police, officers received several reports of a suspected impaired driver travelling on Cedar Street at around 9 p.m.

Officers reportedly went to the home where the vehicle was parked, and police say a man came to the door with a loaded gun in hand.

Police say they arrested the man. He is now facing several charges, including careless use of a firearm, operation while impaired and operation with a blood-alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

Police say officers also seized several firearms and ammunition from the house.

