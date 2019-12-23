Menu

Crime

Burlington man arrested on human-trafficking charges in raid at Mount Nemo mansion

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted December 23, 2019 3:01 pm
Updated December 23, 2019 3:05 pm
A police raid at a mansion on Mount Nemo Crescent in Burlington on Friday was connected to the arrest of a man on human-trafficking charges.
Halton Regional Police have confirmed that a heavy police presence at a mansion in rural Burlington on Friday was connected to the arrest of a man wanted in relation to a human-trafficking investigation.

Although police did not release many details as armed tactical officers swarmed the Mount Nemo Crescent property last week, they now say the investigation led to the arrest of a 58-year-old Burlington man.

Mohan “Jarry” Ahlowalia faces 19 charges, including human trafficking, sexual assault and extortion.

READ MORE: Police, Crime Stoppers raise awareness about human trafficking in Halton region

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the alleged offences took place in Burlington and Milton between 2006 and 2019 and involved more than one victim.

They say the accused has gone by multiple aliases, including Gerry Aholowalia, Jarry Mohan Ahlowalia, Jarry Awalia, Mohan J. Walia, M.J. Awalia, Jarry Ahluwalia, Mohan Ahuwalia, Jarry A’Walia and Jarry Walia.

No further details are being released as the investigation continues, but police say they believe there are community members with more information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the child abuse and sexual assault unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 8970.

