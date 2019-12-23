Burlington man arrested on human-trafficking charges in raid at Mount Nemo mansion

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police have confirmed that a heavy police presence at a mansion in rural Burlington on Friday was connected to the arrest of a man wanted in relation to a human-trafficking investigation.

Although police did not release many details as armed tactical officers swarmed the Mount Nemo Crescent property last week, they now say the investigation led to the arrest of a 58-year-old Burlington man.

Mohan “Jarry” Ahlowalia faces 19 charges, including human trafficking, sexual assault and extortion.

Heavy police presence at a large home on Mount Nemo Crescent. Neighbours say heavily armed swat officers with guns drawn surrounded the home at 8AM. The family’s restaurant Wundeba has also been closed with numerous police removing items from inside #BurlON https://t.co/YKnwjw6MNK pic.twitter.com/SHCIyRPtTb — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 20, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the alleged offences took place in Burlington and Milton between 2006 and 2019 and involved more than one victim.

They say the accused has gone by multiple aliases, including Gerry Aholowalia, Jarry Mohan Ahlowalia, Jarry Awalia, Mohan J. Walia, M.J. Awalia, Jarry Ahluwalia, Mohan Ahuwalia, Jarry A’Walia and Jarry Walia.

Flatbed tow trucks have been brought in to tow away large safes that were removed from inside the home. Upwards of 20 people reportedly live inside this home, they own numerous properties and businesses in North Burlington pic.twitter.com/Etg8veg6hT — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 20, 2019

No further details are being released as the investigation continues, but police say they believe there are community members with more information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the child abuse and sexual assault unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 8970.