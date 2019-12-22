2 dead after suspected impaired driver struck three pedestrians: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a suspected impaired driver struck three pedestrians on Sunday evening, Toronto police said.

According to Duty Insp. Stacey Davis, police received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had struck pedestrians at Markham Road and Progress Avenue. The pedestrians were on a sidewalk on the south side of Progress Avenue.

All three people struck by the vehicle — identified by police as male — were taken to hospital. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

“There is never a good time to give that news to a family member that your loved ones are not coming home, it’s even more devastating coming into the holidays,” Davis said.

The third is believed to have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police allege the driver of the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Progress Avenue at a high rate of speed.

The driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle after he struck the curb by a bus stop before he hit the three pedestrians.

Police say the driver is in custody and has been taken to hospital. According to Davis, he is being investigated for impaired driving but no charges have been laid yet.

“He hasn’t been charged yet, he is being investigated for that,” Davis said. “It is still early, so he is at the hospital, he will have to provide samples of his breath to determine if he was over the legal limit and if it is the case then he will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Police are also speaking with witnesses.

