Bedford man arrested after alleged assault, road rage incidents 

A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges after allegedly assaulting an older man and driving recklessly in the Halifax area on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Bedford Place Mall just after 1 p.m., after several callers reported “a suspect assaulting an older man.”

Police say the callers indicated the assault happened following a road rage incident in front of the mall.

The suspect had left the mall before police could get there.

A short time later, police say another caller reported a vehicle involved in a collision at the intersection of Bedford Highway and Union Street.

Officers pulled the vehicle over, but police say as they approached the driver, he fled at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic.

The vehicle then headed through the Dartmouth Road and Bedford Highway intersection, where police say it hit another vehicle. Police say another vehicle was hit in the Sunny Side Mall parking lot.

Police were able to locate the vehicle in the 200 block of Rocky Lake Drive after it hit a tree.

“The driver was located a short distance away and arrested without incident,” police stated. “No one was injured following all of the collisions.”

The suspect from Bedford is facing charges of assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and driving while prohibited.

He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.