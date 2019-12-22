Ongoing police incident on Kelowna’s Highland Drive ‘no threat to the public’: RCMP

Police had a roadblock set up on Highland Drive North in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
RCMP said they will be releasing information “shortly” about what they are investigating in the residential area, which is adjacent to a public park.
Police tape could be seen strung up across one driveway behind the roadblock and evidence markers were visible on the street.
Late Sunday morning, RCMP were seen escorting a small group of civilians into the blocked-off area.
However, an RCMP spokesperson said there is currently no threat to the public in connection with the police activity.
