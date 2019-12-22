Menu

Kelowna

Ongoing police incident on Kelowna’s Highland Drive ‘no threat to the public’: RCMP

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 2:30 pm
A police roadblock set up on Highland Drive North on Sunday morning. .
A police roadblock set up on Highland Drive North on Sunday morning.

Police had a roadblock set up on Highland Drive North in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

RCMP said they will be releasing information “shortly” about what they are investigating in the residential area, which is adjacent to a public park.

Police tape could be seen strung up across one driveway behind the roadblock and evidence markers were visible on the street.

Evidence markers in the street seen through the viewfinder of a camera.
Evidence markers in the street seen through the viewfinder of a camera.

Late Sunday morning, RCMP were seen escorting a small group of civilians into the blocked-off area.

However, an RCMP spokesperson said there is currently no threat to the public in connection with the police activity.

– more coming

