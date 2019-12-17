Menu

Okanagan

West Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect in alleged child luring incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 6:32 pm
West Kelowna RCMP released a composite sketch of a man they are trying to identify in relation to an alleged child luring incident that took place on Nov. 27.
West Kelowna RCMP

West Kelowna RCMP have released a sketch of a man in a suspected child luring incident that took place last month.

In a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, police say they are looking to identify and speak with the man regarding the Nov. 27 incident at Cougar Road and Grizzly Road.

Police described the suspect as tanned, possibly bald, approximately mid-40s in age with a heavier build and a white-bearded chin. He was also seen wearing small, circular silver glasses.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of attempted child abduction

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a blue, four-door sedan with rusted rims and squeaky brakes. The vehicle make and model are not known.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?
Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?

In another investigation, police say they located the man involved in an alleged child luring incident on Dec. 1.

In that incident, police said a 10-year-old girl was offered a ride by a man in a silver vehicle.

“Criminality has not been proven and charges are not pending against the individual involved,” police said in the same press release. “RCMP thank the public for their assistance.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP investigating third report of possible child luring

