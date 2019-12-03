West Kelowna RCMP investigating third report of possible child luring

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP say for the third time in a week, they’re investigating a report of a man asking a local youth to get into his vehicle.

According to police, the 15-year-old youth was approached on Monday, around 6 p.m.

“The youth was in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Ross Road in West Kelowna when a male driving a newer red minivan drove up to him and asked him a question,” West Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“The youth, unable to hear the driver, approached the van and the male then asked if he wanted to get in the vehicle. The youth declined and the driver left the area.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of attempted child abduction

The suspect male is described as Caucasian, in his 30s with a full beard but no mustache. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and driving a newer, boxy-style minivan.

Story continues below advertisement

“West Kelowna RCMP would like to speak with this male in hopes to clarify what events transpired,” said RCMP Const. Lesley Smith.

On Nov. 27, West Kelowna RCMP announced they were investigating a report of an attempted child abduction.

Then, on Dec. 1, came a report of a 10-year-old girl being offered a ride by a man in a silver vehicle.

It’s not known if the two previous reports and Monday’s incident are related.

2:10 Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring? Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?

“At this point in the investigation, our officers are unable to confirm if this interaction was related to other recent reports and therefore we will continue to assess all evidentiary avenues,” Smith said Tuesday.

In light of reports involving suspicious vehicles and possible child luring, police are reminding parents and youth to be extremely cautious of their surroundings.

Below are several safety tips from the RCMP.

When you’re out alone, be prepared for anything that may put you at risk:

Keep your head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Take note of the people, businesses and sources of assistance in the area.

Avoid a person or a situation which does not feel safe.

Story continues below advertisement

When walking, jogging, biking alone:

Plan your route to avoid isolated areas.

Vary your route, don’t be predictable.

Walk near a curb and away from alleys and doorways.

Don’t overburden yourself with heavy parcels or a bulky purse:

Use a money belt or pouch to conceal money and important documents.

Don’t display cash in public.

Always carry personal identification, medical and emergency contact information with you.

When travelling at night:

Wear reflective gear.

If riding on transit, ask the driver whether you can be let off closer to your destination.

If you believe you are being followed:

Cross the street, go to the nearest group of people or business and call the police.

If you are suddenly confronted by a predator who demands that you go with him, run away, yell for help, throw a rock through a store or car window — do whatever you can to attract attention.

If the criminal is after your purse or other material items:

Throw them one way while you run the other way.

If you are robbed or assaulted, try to take note of what the suspect(s) looks like and their direction of travel.

Physical descriptors such as: height/weight, clothing, and visible markings like scars, tattoos or piercings can help the police in later identifying the suspect.

Call police as soon as it is safe to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on personal safety, click here.